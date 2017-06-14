Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Failed Proposal was Actually a Practical Joke
-
Lexington Mother Missing, Family Worried
-
Boating Fatality At Lake Marion
-
Body Recovered from Lake Marion
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Suspects Accused of 2015 Murder Arrested
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
SC Deputy Saves Brides Wedding
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WUSA Live Video
More Stories
-
Rep. Scalise in critical condition, suspect dead…Jun 14, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
Charleston Massacre Victim's Son Drafted by Chicago CubsJun 14, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Witness captures Alexandria shooting on cell phoneJun 14, 2017, 3:57 p.m.