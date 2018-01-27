Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder in I-77 High Speed Chase that Ended in Columbia

Richland county deputies secure the scene at Lake Shore village apartments where a high speed chase ended. Two suspects in custody. (Photo: Michael Fuller)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two deputies were almost run over during a high speed chase that originated in Fairfield County, and ended with two arrests down in Richland County.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Michael Lewis and another suspect almost struck a Fairfield County deputy when their car avoided a routine safety traffic check point.

The car sped to I-77 and headed south towards Columbia. Both Fairfield County and Richland County deputies chased the suspect to the 7600 block Garners Ferry Road.

The suspects, after almost striking a Richland County deputy, fled on foot to the Lake Shore Village apartments. The suspects ran into the waiting arms of deputies, who were able to track set up a perimeter with the help of K-9 units and a helicopter.

Lewis is charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and open container. The other suspect has not been charged at this time.

