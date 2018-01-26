Suspect Charged with Murder in West Columbia Fatal Shooting

Levette Omega Gladden (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning that left one man dead.

Officers announced just before 7:30 p.m. that they'd arrested 21-year-old Levette Omega Gladden, charging him with murder.

Officers say the victim and the suspect had an an argument inside an apartment unit in the 1400 block of Platt Springs Road around 8:30 a.m.. During the fight, investigators say Gladden shot the victim in the upper torso, then left the scene.

The victim walked out of the unit, then collapsed in the parking lot. A witness found his body about an hour later and called 911. When officers arrived, they determined the victim was dead.

Gladden has been booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX-TV