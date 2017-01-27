Man Charged with Murder in Killing of 19-Year-Old Sumter Man

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old in Sumter.
Officers say Rhythm Portee was taken into custody.
Deputies say Portee shot Kyre Bethea at a home on Somerset Drive Thursday night. Paramedics took Bethea to the hospital where he later died.
Officers say Portee has a criminal record, and was out on bond for attempted murder in a different case.
Sheriff Anthony Dennis says Portee and Bethea knew each other, but the motive in the crime is still under investigation.
