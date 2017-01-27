WLTX
Teens Were Playing Game Before Fatal Shooting, Deputies Say

Rhythm Portee is charged in the death of a 19-year-old.

wltx 12:45 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say two teens were playing a game before a fatal shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old.

Rhythm Sharmell Portee, 19, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the case. 

According to deputies, they were called to a home on Somerset Drive at the Windsor City Mobile Home Park around 7 p.m. Thursday. There, they discovered 19-year-old Kyre Bethea with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bethea was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Witnesses have told deputies that Portee and Bethea were playing some kind of game with a gun and the weapon went off, and a bullet struck Berea in the chest. 

Officers say they arrested Portee at a nearby home. 

The gun used in the incident had been stolen during a recent car break-in.  Officers say Portee has a criminal record, and was out on bond for attempted murder in a different case.

 

(© 2017 WLTX)


