Teens Were Playing Game Before Fatal Shooting, Deputies Say

Rhythm Portee (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say two teens were playing a game before a fatal shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old.

Rhythm Sharmell Portee, 19, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the case.

According to deputies, they were called to a home on Somerset Drive at the Windsor City Mobile Home Park around 7 p.m. Thursday. There, they discovered 19-year-old Kyre Bethea with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bethea was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses have told deputies that Portee and Bethea were playing some kind of game with a gun and the weapon went off, and a bullet struck Berea in the chest.

Officers say they arrested Portee at a nearby home.

The gun used in the incident had been stolen during a recent car break-in. Officers say Portee has a criminal record, and was out on bond for attempted murder in a different case.

