Suspect in Columbia Walmart Shooting, Officers Involved Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have identified the suspect and the two officers involved in Wednesday's shooting outside a Columbia Walmart.

Officers say the suspect is 25-year-old Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie. He's currently in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

The officers involved are 27-year-old D. Robinson and 23-year-old G. Starcher. Robinson has been with the department since 2015, while Starcher was hired back in January but had just been sworn in last week.

In accordance with department policy, both are on administrative duty with pay while the South Carolina Law Enforcement investigates.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday at the Walmart on Bush River Road.

Officers say they got an emergency call that Morin-Sevrie was armed and acting erratic at the Bush River Road Walmart. Officers say he ran out of the Walmart with a gun and went across the parking lot to the gas station located on the same property.

Morin-Sevrie then ran through the general store connected to the gas station, and confronted a customer at one of the gas pumps. Holbrook said the suspect then shot the customer.

Holbrook says the suspect then ran toward officers who'd responded to the scene while still holding his gun. The officers responded by firing at the suspect.

The 76-year-old customer that Morin-Sevrie is accused of shooting remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police say Morie-Sevrie has an extensive criminal history, and had been released from state prison last November and was on probation for serving time for a burglary charge.

