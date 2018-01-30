Suspect in Fatal Columbia Shooting Captured in Miami

Curtis Hicks (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested the suspect in connection to a shooting that left one person dead on Old Manor Road Saturday morning.

Curtis Hicks, 39, was arrested Tuesday without incident in Miami, Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Hicks is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Deputies say Hicks fired shots at two male victims in the 600 block of Old Manor Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday before fleeing the scene. Hicks had been considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Hicks "shot and killed an innocent kid helping his best friend's mom move out of the residence," according to a tweet from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

D'Angelo Perry, 20, was the youngest of six kids and barely out of his teens when he was shot.

"He was helping his best friend's mother move out of that apartment," said Dequesha Martin, Perry's sister.

Perry leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators determined that the surviving victim’s mother had recently ended a relationship with Hicks. Perry and the surviving victim were helping her move out of the residence.

Hicks will be extradited back to Richland County, according to deputies.

