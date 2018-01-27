Suspect in Fatal Old Manor Road Shooting Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'

Curtis Hicks (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect they considered "armed and dangerous" in connection to a shooting that left one person dead Saturday morning.

Deputies say Curtis Hicks, 39, fled the scene after firing shots at two male victims on the 600 block of Old Manor Road just after 10 a.m.

Hicks "shot and killed an innocent kid helping his best friend's mom move out of the residence," according to a tweet from the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were reportedly removing the belongings of the surviving victim's mother from Curtis' residence after she ended their relationship.

Hicks is believed to be driving a black 2017 Toyota Camry, SC tag NFC-273.

The victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body. One victims was pronounced dead, while the other is still recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

