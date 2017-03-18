Suspect in Sex Assault at Doctor's Office Bathroom Arrested

Charles Lamb

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom Friday.

Officers say Charles Lamb, 47, was taken into custody late Saturday. Investigators said they've already begun interviewing him.

Lamb is accused of assaulting the victim in a restroom stall at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive, which is a doctor's office near the Palmetto Health Richland campus. He is also accused of trying to steal money from the woman's purse.

Officers said an employee at Lexington Medical Center recognized Lamb from news reports, and alerted hospital security officers, who detained Lamb.

When a witness walked into the restroom, Lamb ran from the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene after suffering head injuries.

Officers said earlier he will be charged with criminal sexual conduct to the first degree, kidnapping, trespassing, and strong armed robbery.

Lamb is being held at the Richland County Jail.

