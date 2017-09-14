Suspect Leads Lexington Deputies on 100 MPH Chase, Officers Say

Terrance Kelvon Johnson (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a suspect led them on a 20 mile long chase where speeds got up to 100 miles an hour.

Terrance Kelvon Johnson, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, providing false information to police and the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to arrest warrants.

“Johnson was pulled over at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive just before 2:00 this morning for driving without his headlights or taillights on,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After giving a false name to the deputy who stopped him, Johnson drove away and initiated a pursuit.”

Officers say he had a passenger in the car.

During the pursuit, deputies say Johnson led them on 20 minute long chase that covered 20 miles. Speed during the pursuit got up to 100 miles an hour, according to Koon.

Officers say Johnson and the passenger eventually got out of the car and ran away from deputies before they were arrested near Lexington Hills Parkway and Brevard Parkway.

“Deputies found 29 grams of marijuana and more than $4,000 in Johnson’s possession,” Koon said. “The passenger was released with no charges since Johnson was driving the car and claimed all of the marijuana.”

Johnson’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.



© 2017 WLTX-TV