Suspect Pointed Gun at Officers Before He was Shot, Police Say

John Day (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say a suspect pulled a gun on officers moments before they fired on him.

Tuesday afternoon, the agency released new details about a confrontation that took place Sunday night between their officers and John William Day.

According to police, they were called to a home on Tufton Court around 8:15 p.m. after someone reported shots being fired from the house. Officers say they attempted to call the person inside the home, but were unsuccessful.

Officers say uniformed officers walked up to the front door, knocked on it, and identified themselves as police. At that point, police say Day open the front door. and pointed the gun at them, according to police. They in turn fired shots at him, hitting the man in the lower abdomen.

Officers gave him medical treatment until paramedics took the man to the hospital.

Day has since been released from the hospital and has been booked at the Lexington County Detention Center on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Cayce.

Two officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave with pay. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

(© 2017 WLTX)