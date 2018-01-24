Suspect Robbed Lexington Dry Cleaners at Gunpoint, Police Say

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police Department seeks a male suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a dry cleaners Monday afternoon.
Deputies say Christopher Woods Edmonds was armed with a handgun when he demanded money from clerks at the Lexington Dry Cleaners on Sunset Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11-inch white male weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
