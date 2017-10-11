Suspect Accused of Killing Woman In Lexington County

Chesnee Labri Mattress (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Gaston woman is being accused of shooting and killing another woman early Wednesday morning.

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, is charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Annette Riley.

Lexington County deputies say Riley was shot in the upper body in front of a home on State Pond Road in Gaston. Officers arrived on the scene around 12:40 a.m.

“We’re working to determine more about the relationship between the victim and the suspect and what lead to the gunshots but, based on information we’ve gathered so far, this wasn’t a random act,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Based on witness statements, investigators developed a solid lead soon after the shooting,” Koon said. “Mattress was arrested without incident at her house about 4:30 this morning.”

Investigators say they're still looking for more more information in the case. Anyone who has details should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

