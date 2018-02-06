Suspect Used Stolen Credit Card to Buy $2.4K in Tires, Deputies Say

(Photo: RCSD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to a grand larceny incident.

Deputies say Lorenzo Strong used a stolen credit card to pay for a set of 26-inch Gazario chrome rims, totaling $2,460, at Rent-A-Wheel on Two Notch Road on December, 11, 2017.

Strong's brother reportedly picked up the rims on December 17, 2017.

When Strong attempted to place an order for 28-inch rims over the phone two days later, he was told he needed to come into the store. He then hung up immediately, according to a report.

One of the suspects is described as a large black male wearing a red knit cap, hoodie, white T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV