Suspect Vandalized Own Car in Five Points Public Display, Police Say

Michael David Anastasion (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for cursing and being boisterous in Five Point Friday night.

Deputies say a large crowd gathered on the 700 block of Harden Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. when Michael David Anastasion was seen vandalizing and writing obscenities on his own vehicle.

Anastasion was reportedly unsteady on his feet and appeared grossly intoxicated.

According to a repot, EMS was called to the scene after the handcuffed suspect refused to comply with police commands and fell to the ground. The suspect injured his knees, but refused medical treatment.

He was charged with public disorderly conduct and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

