Suspect Wanted for Causing SC Train Derailment

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Investigators are now offering a $5,000 reward to find the person responsible for causing a freight train to derail in Kershaw County earlier this month.

The incident involving a CSX train happened back on August 5 in an area near Highway 601 in Lugoff. In all, 12 cars went off the tracks in a wooded area.

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled, but none of the hazardous materials the train was carrying leaked.

It was determined that the train hit the blades of a bulldozer that had been left alongside the tracks, causing the train to derail.

The CSX police is offering the reward money.

Anyone with information on who the person responsible may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

