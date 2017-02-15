Suspect Wanted for Columbia Gas Station Robbery

Surveillance Photo: Armed Robbery Suspect (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Greystone Boulevard last Saturday.

Investigators say the suspect is approximately 25-30 years-old, 170-180 pounds, 6 feet tall and sports a goatee. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a gray skull cap, a black hoodie with a gray toboggan, tan pants and dark shoes.

Surveillance Photo: Armed Robbery Suspect (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Police say the suspect is accused of stealing cash from the Exxon gas station at 321 Greystone Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017, police say. According to the police report, the man appeared to hold a gun under his hoodie and demanded money from the clerks. After grabbing the cash and running, police say he may have escaped in a nearby dark sedan. No one was physically injured during the incident.

Surveillance Photo: Dark Sedan (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Report any information to Crimestoppers in any of the following ways.

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

(© 2017 WLTX)