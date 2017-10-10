Kenneth Gleaton (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies now say a man killed a woman before a house fire began in southeast Columbia.

Officers say they're now searching for 38-year-old Kenneth Gleaton on a charge of murder.

Around midnight, Columbia firefighter put out a blaze at a home on 109 Crestmore Drive. Firefighters say after putting out the flames, they found the body of 39-year-old Amanda Peele.

Deputies were then called to investigate. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts determined the woman died by homicidal violence, and officers believe Gleaton is responsible for her killing.

According to deputies, Gleaton was a former acquaintance of Peele.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

