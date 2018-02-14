Suspect Wrecks Car After Leading Deputies on Chase

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A deputies chase ended with a crash in Richland County Monday morning.

Deputies say Anthony Hopkins, 49, was operating a stolen vehicle near North Main and River Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Hopkins reportedly led deputies on a chase when they attempted to stop the vehicle, eventually crashing the vehicle on highway 277 near mile marker 2.

Hopkins will be transported to the Richland County Detention Center after being treated for non life-threatening injuries. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

