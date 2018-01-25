Suspects Accused of Hitting Victim in Face, Body for $30, Police Say

Emmanuel Robinson (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police arrested two men they believe assaulted a man during an attempted robbery.

Police say Emmanuel Roberts, 30, and Taurus Ceasar, 19, repeatedly hit a male victim in the face and body while attempting to rob him at 1700 Sumter Street on January 16.

Emmanuel Robinson (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Taurus Ceasar (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Surety bond has been set at $50,000 for Roberts, who was arrested Wednesday. Ceasar was arrested Thursday.

The suspects and victim do not have permanent addresses, according to a report.

© 2018 WLTX-TV