(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say all four suspects are now in custody who were wanted in connection with high-speed chase that ended with shots being fired at a state trooper.

Richland County deputies confirmed all the suspects are in custody. Additional details are expected later in the day.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, troopers were looking for a car wanted in a robbery in Waxhaw, North Carolina. A trooper spotted the car in Union County and attempted to make a stop and the car sped off leading to a high speed chase.

According to Lott the suspects began to fire at the trooper just before entering into Richland County. The trooper forcibly stopped the vehicle which then crashed on Killian Road.

The trooper only suffered minor cuts in the incident, Lott says.

Richland County officers along with K-9s and SLED began to search for the suspects. A gun was found on the floorboard of the car, and the Trooper sustained a cut to his forehead.

At one point, officers said they had two of the suspects in custody, but later said one of the people detained had no involvement in the incident. But at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, they announced the final suspects had been apprehended.

(© 2017 WLTX)