Suspects Put Targets on Columbia Church, Fire Shots at Building

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say suspects put targets on the door of a Columbia church, then fired shots at the building.

Officers say they found out around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone had vandalized the Word of God Church at 7355 Garners Ferry Road.

According to investigators, an unknown number of suspects put the targets on the doors of the rear of the building, the fired multiple shots.

The doors led to a storage closet for the Church. No one was in the building at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

