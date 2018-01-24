Suspects Stole Large Sums of Cash from Lexington Quick Pantry, Officials Say

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspects in connection with a burglary.

Deputies say the incident occurred at the Quick Pantry on Platt Springs Road on January 12.

One suspect reportedly distracted the clerk while the second pretends to use the restroom, instead stealing a large sum of cash from the office.

The suspects drove off together in a silver Sedan, according to a report.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

