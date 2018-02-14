Suspects Wanted in West Columbia Car Break-Ins

(Photo: West Columbia Police Department)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police are searching for two suspects connected to a string of vehicle break-ins.

Police say the majority of the break-ins occurred in the Westover Acres neighborhood on the 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard from January 31, 2018, through February 11.

Anyone with any information about these individuals is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

