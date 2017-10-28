File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies now say a man found dead in an Eastover home died of a medical condition, and no foul play is suspected.

Officers say they responded to a home on Megan Court near Eastover around 3 a.m. and found the person's body.

Deputies say the man had injuries, but didn't say what kind.

Later, however, they said that the death was due to natural causes, and on criminality is involved.

