SUV Found in Water in Richland County, Deputies Investigating

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a vehicle was found in the water off Highway 601 in Richland County.

Someone spotted the SUV Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene and began the process of bringing the vehicle back to shore.

No one was inside it. Officers say a dive team is on the scene searching for any potential occupants.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances of how the SUV got there.

