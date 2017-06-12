Taco Bell offers free Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone

(Photo: Taco Bell)

There are two words everyone loves to hear — free food. And Tuesday is your chance to score some.

Taco Bell declared Tuesday redemption day on its "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. Customers can visit a participating Taco Bell between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday and receive one free Doritos Locos Taco — a Doritos-flavored hard shell taco in your choice of Nacho Cheese, Fiery or Cool Ranch.

Several people deserve to be thanked for this grand gesture.

First, the Taco Bell marketing department deserves props for the promotion. But a close second goes to the Golden State Warriors for winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals and "stealing" a win on the road at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

A huge thank you should go out to all the Taco Bell employees who will be pumping out the plethora of free Doritos Locos Tacos in a four-hour window for our dining pleasure.

And perhaps the most important thank you should go out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. If not for the Cavs' inability to hold home court against the Warriors in Game 3, none of this would be possible.

Here's hoping the Cavs will return the favor in Game 5 tonight at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Maybe Taco Bell will decide we deserve more free tacos.

© 2017 WLTX-TV