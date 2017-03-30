Talking Final Four in Dallas

(Photo: Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas, TX (WLTX) Dallas sports guru Dale Hansen sits down with WLTX's sports reporter Joe Cook to talk about the Women's Final Four being in Dallas.



Hansen, a long time sports anchor at WFAA, gives his honest opinion on the Gamecocks chances of winning the women's national title and good eats in Texas.



South Carolina faces Stanford on Friday night at 7:30 pm ET in the national semifinal.



The winner plays either Connecticut or Mississippi State.

© 2017 WLTX-TV