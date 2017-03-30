WLTX
Close

Talking Final Four in Dallas

WLTX's Joe Cook talks to WFAA sports director Dale Hanson

Joe Cook , wltx 6:58 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

Dallas, TX (WLTX) Dallas sports guru Dale Hansen sits down with WLTX's sports reporter Joe Cook to talk about the Women's Final Four being in Dallas.

Hansen, a long time sports anchor at WFAA, gives his honest opinion on the Gamecocks chances of winning the women's national title and good eats in Texas.

South Carolina faces Stanford on Friday night at 7:30 pm ET in the national semifinal.

The winner plays either Connecticut or Mississippi State.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories