Target Recalls 175,000 Dressers Due to Tip-OVer Hazard

(Photo: Target/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Parents, we're on your side with a warning about furniture that could harm your child.

Target is recalling about 175,000 dressers because they can tip over or be an entrapment hazard if they are not properly anchored to the wall.

The company says there are 12 reports of its Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers falling over or collapsing.

Two 3-year-olds were hit by a dresser, but no injuries have been reported.

The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep. Model number 249-05-0103 (black), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple) is printed on the product’s packaging.

(Photo: Target/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and return it to target for a full refund.

© 2017 WLTX-TV