Consumer Product Safety Commission

Washington, DC (WLTX) -- Target is recalling 560,000 water absorbing toys that could cause intestinal problems if ingested.

This recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging. The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.

If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.

If you have the toys, take them away from your children and return them to Target for a full refund.

You can reach Target at 800- 440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday.

