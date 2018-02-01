Target Stores to Begin Same-Day Delivery Service in Columbia

A sign is posted outside of a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC - Attention Target shoppers!

Target stores in the Columbia area will launch same-day delivery services starting February 8. The Target Corporation made the announcement Thursday morning as a part of their partnership with Shipt, a membership-based grocery delivery marketplace.

The service will offer grocery delivery, as well as additional products including electronics, home goods and more. All of the stores in Columbia will be offering the delivery service. Target has locations at 10204 Two Notch Road, 134 Harbison Boulevard, 6090 Garners Ferry Road, and 5119 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Miranda Meadows, sales floor manager at the Garners Ferry Target location, said she is excited about offering the delivery service and thinks customers will enjoy using it.

"I think it'll be really helpful," Meadows said. "Especially for people with really busy lives who may not be able to make it to the store. It saves a lot of time."

Columbia is not the only city in South Carolina making the change -- Target stores in Charleston and Greenville will also be offering the delivery service starting next week.

Target is implementing the delivery service in 18 markets in five different state across the Southeast including areas in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Cumulatively, the new partnership gives more than 9.1 million households across the Southeast access to groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products from Target, delivered by Shipt. To celebrate the addition of Target to the Shipt marketplace, new Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“We are entering a new era of same-day delivery here at Shipt, marked by a sweeping expansion with Target,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Our partnership with Target will now allow for customers across the country to enjoy the benefits of shopping Target’s wide assortment with the personal touch of home delivery offered by Shipt.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Adding to Shipt’s marketplace of existing retail partners Target will be the newest delivery option in these markets. Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to browse their local stores’ aisles online.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same day service in the Southeast.”

Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to hire more than 4,000 shoppers throughout the Southeastern U.S. They will be a part of the team responsible for insuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

