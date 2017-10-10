Taser Used on 16-year-old Girl After She Threatens Principal, Attacks Deputy, Officers Say

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say they used a taser on a 16-year-old girl who threatened the principal and struggled with an officer.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blythewood Academy.

According to deputies, the girl was in a meeting with the school's principal when she got agitated. The girl began making threats, officers say, then began moving toward the principal.

At that point, the school resource officer stepped in to stop her. According to deputies, the girl began assaulting the officer and resisted arrest. The officer then used a taser on her by putting it against her body.

The teen was subdued, and the officer took her into custody.

"Prior to calling for the School Resource Officer, the principal attempted to resolve a disciplinary matter following established district discipline procedures," said Richland School District Two Chief Communications Officer Libby Roof. "Such procedures generally include appropriate communication with parents and de-escalation practices."



"As reported by the Sheriff’s Department, the School Resource Officer was called in when a student threatened to harm the principal."

Officers say she'll be charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery, and threatening a public official. The student is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

