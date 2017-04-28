Taste of Summer

7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: Gandy, Jim)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hot and humid conditions are expected for the weekend across the midlands of South Carolina. There will be plenty of sunshine with southerly winds bringing tropical moisture in from the Atlantic. Heat indices will be in the mid 90s on Saturday. An increase in clouds on Sunday may help keep temperatures a couple of degrees lower, but it will still be hot.

A cold front will be passing through the area Monday night. Ahead of the front it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall is likely to be moderate at best. Dry weather will return for the middle of the week and temperatures will not be as hot.

Another storm system will be approaching the region on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday night with showers ending Friday morning. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the area on Friday behind the front. It will be noticeably cooler for the next weekend.

