TCube Solutions To Move Into Bull St. Property

TCube Solutions will be making their home at the First Base Building in the Bull St. property. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia's Bull Street property is prepared to welcome in another business. TCube Solutions is moving to that area, doubling in size and bringing new jobs in the tech field.

"It's an up and coming area,” says Ryan Coleman, director of economic development in the city of Columbia.

Change is coming to the Bull Street property in Columbia. It's newest addition comes through TCube Solutions, making their home in first base building.

"They've really found a niche market with providing innovative solutions and services for insurance technology type companies," says Coleman.

TCube Solutions plans on doubling their workforce from 100 to 200 employees.

"There's a possibility that there could be further expansion after that."

Tcube got its start in 2007 and has been operating out of the USC Columbia Technology Incubator for years.

“Columbia is a thriving insurance technology hub offering experienced local talent and community resources that continue to accelerate our business growth,” says TCube Solutions CEO, Sam McGuckin. “Specialized educational programs from USC, Midlands Tech and local industry groups help sustain a rich talent pool."

Coleman says Bull Street is the place for them.

"The mixed-use development at Bull Street is really something that fits in with the concept,” says Coleman. “It's going help them be able to attract and retain those young, creative, entrepreneurial type people down the road as further amenities are added to that project."

While those further amenities are still under wraps, Columbia residents should keep an eye out for future development.

"There's going to be more announcements for Bull Street here shortly," says Coleman.

The company plans to invest $1.7 million into their new 25,000 square-foot workspace. They are expected to move in by the middle of the year.

