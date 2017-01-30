Teacher Accused of Biting Boy on Trampoline

Melanie Rose Johnson (Photo: Pickens County Detention Center)

A 35-year-old Easley woman, Melanie Rose Johnson, has been charged with assault and battery by the Greenville Police Department for biting an 11-year-old boy at Sky Zone trampoline park Saturday, according to an arrest warrant and incident reports.

Johnson turned herself in to police on Sunday.

The child was attending a birthday party at the business on Laurens Road when the incident occurred.

While the boy was “playing around with one of his friends by keeping his hat away from him,” Johnson approached the child, grabbed his left arm, “and bit him while saying ‘let go of his hat,’” an officer wrote in an incident report that claimed video footage corroborated the victim’s account.

Police said a bite mark was visible on the child’s wrist.

WSPA-TV reports Johnson is a fourth-grade teacher at a school in Pickens. The district told the news outlet Johnson is onadministrative leave.

The Greenville News