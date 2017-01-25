Teacher of the Week: Amanda Nick

Amanda Nick is News 19's Teacher of the Week (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Amanda Nick says she's been loving and helping children since she was a child.

Nick teaches fifth grade at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School. The Winthrop grad says she uses different strategies to help her students achieve.

"Getting them up and moving and coming down to the carpet and being real hands on with learning. This group is very hands on. It's really stretched me to be a lot more creative with my teaching," Nick said.

If you know a teacher who should be honored, just send us an email at TOW@WLTX.com.

(© 2017 WLTX)