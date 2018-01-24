Teacher of the Week: Dr. Sara Tucker

(Photo: WLTX)

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - Dr. Sara Tucker has the unique perspective of not only working with some of the most gifted and talented students in Fairfield County, but also being a graduate of the school district.

For more than 13 years, Tucker has been sharing her love for education, students and her community in the same district where she was educated. She works closely with Kristie Forrest, who was her teacher when she was in third grade. It's a unique partnership unlike anything else at the Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science.

Dr. Tucker says the mark of success for her students can't simply be evaluated through a letter grade. She says seeing the excitement of learning in her students is one of the reasons why she knows that education is more than just a job, according to Tucker it is "a calling."

Her dedication to her students and her community is why she's been recognized as a News19 Teacher of the Week.

