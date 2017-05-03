Teacher of the Week: Lindsay Head

Teacher of the Week Jennifer Gossett teaches 2nd grade at John P. Thomas Elementary School (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Lindsay Head teaches 2nd grade at Oak Pointe Elementary School in Lexington-Richland School District 5.

She's been teaching for 13 years and says the classroom is a place she's wanted to be since she was a little girl lining up her baby dolls at home.

"It was really getting at the heart of helping children be successful in society. helping children to grow and seek the potential I know is there and be a support for them when they may not have that at home," Head said.

Head says she understands they are a school family since the kids spend more time here than at home.

Head said, "I want to be a second mom for these kids or be somebody in their life they can come back to and know, I believe in them."

Head was named Teacher of the Year at Oak Pointe Elementary School.

If you know a teacher who should be honored, send an email to TOW@WLTX.com

© 2017 WLTX-TV