Teacher of the Week: Robert Harris, Hand Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - It's been a very good school year for Robert Harris. He's the 2016-2017 Hand Middle School Teacher of the Year, Richland District 1 Teacher of the Year, he coached the Lady Hornets basketball team to the title of district tournament champs after an undefeated season, and now he's this week's News19 Teacher of the Week.

Mr. Harris has been an educator for just 3 years. However, he says that he's not a stranger to Richland School District 1. Mr. Harris works in the same district he credits with his success as a student. Mr. Harris graduated from Lower Richland High School 10 years ago, but when asked about his favorite teacher he responds without hesitation, "Celeste Simmons."

Mr. Harris says that developing a relationship with his students is very important. He says the key to reaching them is to make sure they understand that "he cares about what's going on in their lives."

