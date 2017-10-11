Student Arrested After Carrying, Passing Loaded Gun at SC High School

Devin D'Ante Wright. Photo: Submitted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. - Two students are being considered for expulsion from a South Carolina high school after bringing a loaded gun to class.

According to officials, a teacher at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw spotted a pistol on 17-year-old student Devin Wright in the classroom. The teacher alerted authorities, however, Wright had already passed the gun to a female classmate when the authorities tried to recover the gun.

The second student was tracked down and administrators found a loaded .380 automatic pistol and a small amount of marijuana. Both Wright and the female classmate are being considered for expulsion, officials said.

Wright was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and simple possession of marijuana, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

"The presence of a pistol in a school is a very serious matter," said Sheriff Barry Faile. "We will fully investigate the circumstances the circumstances that led to the discovery of this pistol and take any other enforcement action that is appropriate."

When NBC Charlotte asked about the metal detectors at the high school, the district said they have them but are only used during special events. However, after this incident, the school said they may change their policy.

This is the first gun found on a school campus within the county in about two years.

