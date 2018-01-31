Teaching Assistant Charged with Assault at School

Martha Dunn (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - A teaching assistant at a Kershaw County school is being charged with an assault of a student.

Camden Police say Martha Dunn at turned herself in on a charge of assault third-degree on January 29.

Investigators have not given additional information about what Dunn is accused of doing.

The district says she's worked for them for 22-years, and is currently on administrative leave. The district says it is cooperating with the investigation and is conducting their own review as well.

