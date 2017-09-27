Kendall Smith (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old who they say killed a woman, then put her body in the trash.

Kendall A. Smith, 17, is charged with murder.

Officers say back on September 13, there was a fight between family members at a home on Two Notch Road. Investigators say later that evening, when Smith got home, he was told about what happened.

He then confronted the victim, 44-year-old Monique Pack, outside the home, and hit her multiple times in the upper body, deputies say.

Officers say he then put her body in the trash a short distance away from the home. Her remains were found a week later by an employee cleaning up the area.

Smith was arrested Wednesday.

