Teen Fired AK-47 Style Rifle Into Columbia Home, Police Say

Khalil Bailey (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a teenager who they say fired shots from an AK-47 style rifle into a home.

Khalil Dion Bailey is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Officers say around 1 a.m.on October 7, the teen went to a home on Delverton Road. He then pulled out the weapon and began firing at the home.

Two people were at the home at the time, but neither were injured.

Investigators say he was with an unknown person at the time of the incident. The motive in the shooting is not yet known.

Bailey is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

