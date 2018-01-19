Teen Identified in Christmas Eve Carjacking

Khalil Robinson (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is seeking a 17-year-old male suspect in connection to a Christmas Eve carjacking.

Khalil Lahenra Robinson reportedly stole a 2006 Dodge Ram at gunpoint on the 900 block of Atlas Road December 24, 2017.

No injuries were reported.

A juvenile is also wanted in the case, according to a report.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

