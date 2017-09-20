Teen Girl Missing from DSS Placement in Charleston

C'iara Ward (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, SC (WLTX) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a teen gone missing from a temporary custody placement.

C'iara Ward is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5'3" and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Investigators say Department of Social Social had placed Ward into temporary custody at a home on Little John Drive in Charleston, where she was to stay for just one night, and she may have run away. She was last seen around midnight on Tuesday wearing black pants, a loose-fitting black t-shirt, and black and white sneakers, according to police.

Police say she has no known associations, access to a vehicle, cell phone or finances.

Police are asking anyone who sees Ward or has information on her whereabouts to call the Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200, email Detective Wilson, or call DSS case agent Taji Billups at (843) 720-3029.

© 2017 WLTX-TV