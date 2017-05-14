Teen Shot at Pavilion in Greenville County

TAYLORS — A late-night shooting on the campus of a popular Greenville County park sent shock waves Sunday into the community surrounding The Pavilion on Scottswood Drive.

Residents near the county park said they heard three gunshots around midnight. The victim, 17-year-old Makiya Alexandria Hawkins, died late Sunday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner.

"We heard the sound of fireworks a little earlier. There must have been more than a hundred kids over there," said Breonna Ravan, who lives near the park. "Then we heard a pop-pop-pop. And not long after that, the crowd broke up. It was scary."

"I used to hang out here when I was a teenager. It can be a playground for kids to hang out late at night," said Sara Stevenson, 35, who brought three children to the Pavilion on Sunday. "I've been coming here for years. It's near and dear to my heart. I have a teenager of my own, and I don't know what I'd do if I found out she was at a park where there was a shooting. It's so sad."

Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the park at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Sgt. Ryan Flood said they found a large crowd in an area behind the Pavilion, and a teen girl with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground.

Flood said no suspect had been identified Sunday.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME (232-7463). Information can be offered anonymously.

The Pavilion Recreation Complex is a county-operated facility that includes an ice arena, inline rink and a bounce house. Also located at the 16-acre complex is the Boundless Playground, a dog park, community garden, tennis courts and multiple athletic fields.

A spokesman at the Pavilion said Saturday's last event at the facility ended at 9:30 p.m. The complex operated at normal hours Sunday.

"It's shocking. I always think of this as a family-friendly environment," said Lina Shu of Greer, who brought two children to the park Sunday. "The fact that the shooting happened at midnight makes me feel pretty safe here in the daytime, but it makes you worry."

Leticia Campos didn't know about the shooting when she arrived at the park at 3 p.m. Sunday and was shocked by the news. She has lived in the neighborhood for about nine years and considered it a safe spot.

"I bring my grandkids to this park a lot, usually around this time of day. I noticed that there aren't near as many cars here today as usual, and I thought it was because of Mother's Day," she said. "Usually, the playground is packed on a Sunday afternoon, but today we had the place to ourselves."

More than 40 vehicles lined the Pavilion parking lots late Sunday afternoon, many of them owned by hockey players who competed on the ice rinks inside the pavilion.

The Pavilion is the centerpiece of the 16-acre park, which opened in 1990. Its well lit at night, with numerous lights in the parking lot, at tennis court alongside the ice rink building and more over a soccer field and at the rear of the building.

Follow Abe Hardesty on Twitter @abe_hardesty

Anderson Independent Mail