Teens Arrested After Chase, Stolen Items Found in Car

(l to r)Zykese Howell and Jalen Jenkins (Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Two teens have been arrested after a short pursuit Thursday night.

The car the teens were in was stolen and filled with items related to a series of car break-ins, according to Lexington deputies.

Zykese Howell, 17, of Columbia is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and disturbing a school. Two minors and a 17-year-old male were in the car with Howell when deputies were advised that he and his companions were on Airport High property in violation of a trespassing order, according to investigators.

“The school resource officer and an investigator took quick action in response to the call about these guys being on campus,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The driver of the car ignored blue lights and siren and then initiated a pursuit on Platt Springs Road.”

Koon said the subjects made a few turns during the brief chase but got out of the car and fled on foot. Deputies located them a short time later.

“During an inventory of the stolen car these guys were in, deputies found some items reported stolen during a series of recent car break-ins,” Koon said. “Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.”

One of the juveniles is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and failure to stop for blue lights. Jalen Jenkins, 17, of West Columbia is charged with simple possession of marijuana.

© 2018 WLTX-TV