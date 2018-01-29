WLTX
Close

Terra Brings Country Cooking to Restaurant Week Columbia

Executive Chef Mike Davis shares what Terra has in store for Restaurant week

Shelby Heary, wltx 11:22 AM. EST January 29, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Terra is bringing locally grown, country cooking to your family this Restaurant Week.

Executive Chef Mike Davis shares the shrimp remoulade salad. The dish combines Southern classics such as fried green tomatoes, country ham and locally caught shrimp.

Restaurant week is an opportunity for local, regional and national food lovers to explore the cuisine at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs seven days from January 11 to January 21.

Find a full list of deals and participating restaurants on Restaurant Week's website.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories