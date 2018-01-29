Terra Brings Country Cooking to Restaurant Week Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Terra is bringing locally grown, country cooking to your family this Restaurant Week.

Executive Chef Mike Davis shares the shrimp remoulade salad. The dish combines Southern classics such as fried green tomatoes, country ham and locally caught shrimp.

Restaurant week is an opportunity for local, regional and national food lovers to explore the cuisine at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs seven days from January 11 to January 21.

Find a full list of deals and participating restaurants on Restaurant Week's website.

© 2018 WLTX-TV