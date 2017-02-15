The Sumter School District is less than two weeks away from hearing a report on their finances. This comes after the district found a deficit of $6.2 million in their budget. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter School District is working to come back from a $6.2 million budget deficit that we now know was caused by salaries and fringe benefits.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, financial consultant Scott Allan gave a breakdown of un-budgeted positions that added up to nearly $1.1 million.

In fiscal year 2015-2016, the district hired 268 new people. Of those people, 49 were put in brand new positons.

Allan explained that 23 of those 49 positions were approved by Superintendent Frank Baker.

Out of the total 49, only 12 were budgeted for. That means 37 brand new positions were created and filled without the money available to do so.

The question is, what were those positions how much did they cost the district and was the hiring necessary?

Since January, the district made $6.8 million worth of budget cuts. That included the elimination of 47 positions.

Of those positions eliminated, none of them were from the 49 new positions that were added last fiscal year.

In Allan's financial report, the district went over by more than $4.1million in salaries

Of that, nearly $3.1 million went towards salaries for substitutes, transportation and maintenance. Subsititute salaries increased and were overspent by 1,198,786.

Leaving more than $1 million for the 49 new salaries last year.

The problem was, 37 of them were not budgeted. In fact, five of the 37 were added for no reason according to Allan.

"One of them was a teacher who left mid-way through the year, two positions were added, I have no explanation as to why, and two of them were added similar to what I was saying in the special services side, where their information said they were going to be paid out of a separate fund and then they were paid from the general fund,” says Allan.

In an email from the district those 37 un-budgeted salaries included teachers, teacher's aides and special education positions.

We have not yet received a more detailed breakdown of those un-budgeted positions, the salaries, and their importance to the district.

The fringe benefits, which include insurance, Medicare, etc. increased drastically last fiscal year and caused the budget to go over by $2.8 Million.

