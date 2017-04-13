The Chainsmokers Cancel Columbia Show

Musicians Drew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Chainsmokers have canceled their May 23 concert in Columbia, according to an announcement on posted on the Colonial Life Arena website.

The announcement cites scheduling issues and encourages fans to consider attending a neighboring show in Charleston or Raleigh.

Tickets will be fully refunded. Customers who purchased tickets at the box office must come to the box office with their tickets, credit/debit card and ID and the refund will be issued by the original method of payment. Refunds are done at the box office during normal business hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. If tickets were bought with cash, a cash refund will be issued. Internet & Phone orders will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster.

